The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) — after a unanimous vote by its Board of Governors — is looking into the possibility of permitting student athletes to be compensated for their names, images and likenesses according to Associated Press.
ATLANTA (AP) — NCAA will permit athletes to be compensated for their names, images and likenesses, Board of Governors says.— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) October 29, 2019
This slight change in tone from college athletics' major governing body comes after a proposed California bill that would allow student athletes to profit off of their names, images and likenesses was signed into law in September.
The NCAA was originally against the idea, leading to growing conflict between them and the state of California, but it seems that issue is working toward being resolved. The NCAA said in its statement it had asked each division it governs to create new rules no later than January 2021.
According to the Chairman of the NCAA Board of Governors, Michael V. Drake, the NCAA is looking to embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes.
“Additional flexibility in this area can and must continue to support college sports as a part of higher education," Drake said. "This modernization for the future is a natural extension of the numerous steps NCAA members have taken in recent years to improve support for student-athletes, including full cost of attendance and guaranteed scholarships.”
