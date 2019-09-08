Lisa Feldman Barrett, a University Distinguished professor of psychology at Northeastern University, is the Neuroscience Research Day 2019 Keynote Speaker. Barrett will speak at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union.
Barrett is the author of “How Emotions are Made: The Secret Life of the Brain,” which was released in 2017. The book shares with readers how emotions are constructed by the moment and sheds new light on the meaning of human emotions.
Barrett will discuss her research and her paradigm-shifting theory. This theory says feelings like happiness, pride and rage are not hardwired and triggered, but are instead constructed in the moment based on experience and learned behavior.
Her work has made an impact in the fields of neuroscience, psychology, medicine, the legal system, child-rearing and airport security. According to her website, Barrett currently conducts research at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Some of Barrett’s other accomplishments include testifying in front of Congress, presenting her research to the FBI, being elected a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Science and receiving the National Institutes of Health Director’s Pioneer Award.
Barrett has also been on several different talk shows to talk about her research focused on neuroscience and emotions.
The University Bookstore will provide copies of Barrett’s book which will be available for purchase during her speech Tuesday entitled “Emotions: Separating Facts from Fiction.”
