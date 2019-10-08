The Center for LGBTQIA+ Student Success hosted a student organization meeting for members and students to see the many student-run LGBTQIA+ groups Iowa State has Tuesday evening.
The Pride Alliance is the oldest and largest queer organization on campus. They act as a resource for the queer community and are committed to creating fun and inclusive environments for students.
“Pride Alliance is always here, the community is here […] to be a resource for people finding their way in the community," said Antonia McGill, a junior in psychology and Women’s and Gender Studies and one of the representatives for The Pride Alliance.
Cecil Rickerl, a senior in integrated studio arts, discussed the importance of this specialized event. They said that an event like this is needed for a marginalized community that may not have as strong of a voice in other events like ClubFest.
The Pride Alliance has several upcoming events, including a Drag Show on Nov. 2. Auditions for the Drag Show are from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday in Sweeney Hall.
Trinity Dearborn, a senior in women’s and gender studies and president of The Pride Alliance and the Asexual Aromantic Alliance (A^3), discussed the goals of A^3.
“We strive to curate a safe place for people in the asexual spectrum because there is some tension with people that are Ace/Aro and the LGBT+ community, and so I also hope by being president of both organizations I can help bridge that gap and create a stronger, more unified community,” Dearborn said.
Greek LGBTQIA+ sorority Gamma Rho Lambda was represented by Melody Rosche, a senior in industrial design, and Sarah Brix, senior in early childhood education. The sorority is a sibling-hood that accepts all genders and orientations. Rosche said the organization works hard to be inclusive and diverse, provide social support, education, resources and opportunities for members to be involved, even after graduation.
“I think that Gamma Rho Lambda has really helped me grow as a person and helped me find a family in college that’s more permanent […] I feel like they’re going to be with me for the rest of my life,” Rosche said.
Gamma Rho Lambda’s next event is a panel called Gender 101, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16 in 2019 Morrill Hall.
oSTEM is an organization that targets LGBTQIA+ students involved in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields. Melanie Torrie, graduate student in genetics and genomics, spoke about the goals of oSTEM involving building community, promoting visibility, hosting speakers and facilitating off-campus involvement.
oSTEM will be hosting an LGBTQIA+ themed movie night from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 in Science Hall II, room 233.
Xarius Mickens, a junior in biology, is the founder of Queer and Trans People of Color (QTPOC). Mickens said the organization is meant to give a stronger voice and a space of inclusion to people of color who identify as LGBTQIA+. There will be a dinner get-together for QTPOC at 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday in Sloss House.
College of Veterinary Medicine Spectrum, an organization for LGBTQIA+ students in the veterinary medicine program, was represented by several sophomores in the vet school, including Allison Culver, Anvita Hanchate and Madison Miller. They said they have a bonfire event coming up soon for the group as a small social event, as well as pumpkin painting and a bake sale in the future. The organization promotes education and speakers who discuss what it’s like to be in the veterinary field and identify as LGBTQIA+.
Several other student organizations were laid out on the tables around the South Ballroom, but their representatives were not able to attend. Other organizations included Queer Gaynz, a group that focuses on LGBTQIA+ health and wellness; Students for Cultivating Change, an agricultural field group that promotes access to professionalism workshops, networking and other opportunities; No Re-Choir-Ment, an inclusive a capella singing group; and Transcendence, a supportive group for trans, non-conforming and non-binary students at Iowa State.
Information on all of these organizations can be found at the Center for LGBTQIA+ Student Success at 3224 Memorial Union, along with more resources for students.
