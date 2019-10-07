With the arrival of LGBTQIA+ History Month, it can be difficult to keep track of all the meetings and events going on around campus.
To help students easily access LGBTQIA+ organizations at Iowa State, a “Meet the LGBTQIA+ Orgs” event hosted by the Center for LGBTQIA+ Student Success and the Queer and Trans Union will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the South Ballroom of the Memorial Union.
A multitude of organizations will have cabinet members and representatives present to meet curious students and answer any questions they may have. Tables will be set up with information and sign-up lists for students who are interested in joining any of the organizations. Students will be able to talk with each organization individually and learn what they are all about in a safe and supportive environment.
Trinity Dearborn, a senior in women’s and genders studies and president of the Pride Alliance and Asexual and Aromantic Alliance, discussed why this event was created.
“I think it’s because we’re trying to recruit," Dearborn said. "Some of the organizations have very low numbers. This is a great way for people to come out and check out clubs, or if they were too shy in the past or didn’t know what to expect from meetings, this is an awesome way to ask, ‘What are your club meetings? What is it like?’ You can meet cabinet members and see if you’re comfortable and get to know who is running the organizations on campus.”
Dearborn said the importance of having LGBTQIA+ student organizations has become increasingly apparent over recent years and the hope for this meeting is to allow more students to feel comfortable with their identities, especially at a college level, and to feel comfortable reaching out for support on campus.
“Community, representation and visibility are so important for LGBTQIA+ student success because you need a supportive community," Dearborn said. "You need to see people that have similar identities and you want to feel welcome on this campus, and that’s what we strive to do."
