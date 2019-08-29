Diversity and representation within a city the size of Ames is important to not only citizens but also its public servants, such as the Ames Police Department. The Ames Police Department LGBTQ Police Liaison is one such attempt at reaching out to and connecting with the marginalized communities in Ames.
Sgt. Chris Crippen is the LGBTQ Police Liaison for the Ames Police Department and has served in that role for the last two years.
According to the Ames Police Department website, the LGBTQ Police Liaison serves as an accessible and approachable liaison to Ames’ LGBTQIA+ community, promotes communication with community stakeholders and assists the department and community in being responsive to LGBTQIA+ related concerns.
“I am a point of contact for people,” Crippen said. “If you have issues pertaining to the community or maybe you are a member of the community and you are intimidated by speaking to the police I am your point of contact.”
Crippen said she has goals of making herself more accessible to the LGBTQIA+ community and really being a resource for those within the LGBTQIA+ community.
“I think that there has always been a divide between those in law enforcement and those that are in the LGBTQ community,” Crippen said. “So one of my goals this year has been to been to bridge that gap.”
Crippen said she is looking to work with Ames Pride and other Ames LGBTQIA+ groups to work on engagement events where community members can come and meet police officers and vice versa in a safe and friendly environment.
For further information contact Sgt. Crippen at 515-239-5133 or ccrippen@cityofames.org.
“We should be able to work together and people shouldn’t feel like the police are the enemy,” Crippen said. “We are there to serve our community, so it should be equal for everybody.”
