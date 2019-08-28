Recognition of an individual’s hard work and passion is the goal of many programs across the Iowa State campus, but for no other program is this more important than the Cardinal Women* program.
Cardinal Women* was developed and currently led by Tera Lawson, program coordinator for the School of Education, and Denise Williams-Klotz, student services specialist for the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs.
Lawson and Williams-Klotz created the Cardinal Women* program in 2018 after participating in a similar program themselves in 2017. The idea was to provide individuals at Iowa State with a similar experience that they went through.
“It was having women who shared similar experiences, knew what you were talking about, understood your context that was very beneficial to the discussions that we had as part of that program,” Lawson said.
This program recognizes 72 individuals who have been selected to participate in a personal and professional leadership development program specifically for women* who are faculty and staff at Iowa State University.
146 women applied to the program from all across Iowa State’s campus but only a small section was selected. They come from the Office of the President, Academic Affairs, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Ivy College of Business, College of Design, College of Engineering, College of Human Sciences, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Extension and Outreach, Research, Parks Library, Ames Laboratory, Student Affairs and Operations and Finance.
This program is not reserved for just cisgender women; any staff or faculty members at Iowa State who personally identify as a woman, whether they identify as cisgender, transgender, of transgender experience or non-binary can apply and will be accepted.
“I don’t think adding the asterisk to the end of women makes this program perfect or completely inclusive,” Williams-Klotz said. “This space is for anyone who identifies as a woman and making this space as accessible is what we strive to create.”
Lawson and Williams-Klotz said the women were selected entirely based on the applicant's online application. Their decisions were based on three categories. The first was attendance — if applicants wanted to participate in the program they had to be able to attend all five of the meetings otherwise they were not accepted. The second was interest — applicants had to explain through writing why they wanted to participate in the program and what they hoped to get out of it. The third was diversity — applicants were sought from underrepresented groups, non-academic and academic campus units and different career stages. Applicants were asked to share brief demographic information and given an opportunity to share the different perspectives they might bring to the group.
The selected women along with eight small group leaders will engage in five two-hour face-to-face sessions this fall. During these sessions, the women will participate in large and small group discussions and continue the conversation between sessions via Canvas with “homework.” Program topics include identifying and silencing the inner critic, discovering and utilizing the inner mentor, communication style strategies, approaches to negotiation and how to support and affirm members of the woman community.
“We do an activity with the small groups where we give them a group name and ask them how they embody that group name,” Lawson said. “The names that we choose are all things we think make up a “Cardinal Woman.” This year includes change-making women, courageous women, innovative women, powerful women, significant women, strategic women, strong women and trailblazing women. Those are the adjectives we feel all Cardinal Women embody, but as women sometimes they don’t see themselves in those terms and that is what we are going for.”
Williams-Klotz said that the purpose of the program is to make the participants feel "cardinal" to Iowa State. She said this could include feeling central, important, belonging, mattering and having a sense of confidence. Williams-Klotz described the women going through the program as strong, purposeful, community-minded and badass.
“Cardinal Women to me means bold and real and right-up-front,” said Amy Murphy, assistant teaching professor for English.
Murphy said that having this program is important because not all the women involved in the program are faculty or just from one department. She said it allows for the sharing of ideas that would otherwise not happen or networking that can be hard when many departments never mix with others.
“It is really essential, with the state of the world as it is now, that we as women start taking more responsibility for taking care of ourselves and each other first so that we can start living our best lives in ways that women have never been allowed to or encouraged to,” Murphy said.
Jessica Severe, grad secretary for statistics and a member of the second cohort of Cardinal Women, said that it is an honor to be accepted into a group of so many smart, inspiring and talented women.
Severe said that at first she felt diminutive and that she didn’t belong within the group, but as time went on she saw that she wasn’t the only one who felt that way and that in fact they all belonged no matter their position at Iowa State or their background.
“A Cardinal Woman is someone who works at Iowa State but really wants to have a niche in leadership,” said Alissa Stoehr, assistant teaching professor for women’s and gender studies.
Stoehr said that even though Iowa State does have some opportunities for leadership, there is still gender inequality on the campus and this program provides a space for women to feel accepted and included.
The 2019 Cardinal Women* are as follows:
Office of the President
Joli Coil, ITS
Jennifer Johnson, ITS
Jana Staudt, ISU Foundation
Academic Affairs
Lynette Edsall, Graduate College
Laura Good, University Honors Program
College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Amanda Chung, NREM
Joan Cunnick, Microbiology, Animal Science/ Interdepartmental Microbiology
Erin Hodgson, Entomology
Sayali Kukday, Genetics, Development, and Cell Biology
Karla Long, Center for Crops Utilization
Ivy College of Business
Shannon Grundmeier, Ivy College of Business Undergraduate Programs Office
Ke Huang (Karen), Ivy College of Business Undergraduate Programs Office
Brooke Long, Ivy College of Business Career Services
Jamie Sass, Ivy College of Business Communications Center
College of Design
Patience Lueth, Architecture
Heather Sauer, Design Administration
College of Engineering
Kristine Bond, Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering
Tessa Brow, Mechanical Engineering
Ericka C. Eregbu, CIRAS
Breehan Gerleman, College of Engineering
Brandi Moormann, Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering
Ashley Morton, Engineering Student Services
Gabriella Ramos, Aerospace Engineering
Stacey Ross, Electrical and Computer Engineering
College of Human Sciences
Nuria Cristina Acevedo, Food Science and Human Nutrition
Mridul Datta, Food Science and Human Nutrition
Rachel J. Eike, Apparel, Events, and Hospitality Management
Libby Franke, Kinesiology
Laura L Kilbride, College of Human Sciences Student Services
Elizabeth McNeill, Food Science and Human Nutrition **
Lisa Phillips, Kinesiology
Jennifer Van Ryswyk, Human Development and Family Studies - Child Development Laboratory School
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Abigail Andrews, Computer Science
Ruthellen Cunnally, English
Claire Kruesel, English
Amy Murphy, English
Jessica Severe, Statistics
Alissa Stoehr, Sociology/Women and Gender Studies
Kristin Towers, Psychology
Jayme Wilken, English
College of Veterinary Medicine
Amanda Kreuder, VMPM
Jessica Ward, Veterinary Clinical Sciences
Library
Rachael Acheson, Special Collections and University Archives
Laura Sullivan, University Library
Research
Kerry Agnitsch, Office for Responsible Research
Valyn Bodensteiner, NIAMRRE
Kristen Obbink, Office of the Vice President for Research
Brooke Langlitz, Office of Research Integrity
Extension and Outreach
Lina Rodriguez Salamanca, Extension Plant Pathologist and Diagnostician, Plant Pathology
Kristi Elmore, Extension IT
Ames Laboratory, DOE
Molly Seaboch, Ames Laboratory
Molly Granseth, Ames Laboratory
Sofia Ingersoll, Ames Laboratory
Student Affairs
Jennifer Hansen, Office of the Registrar
Rachel Haynes, Thielen Student Health
Laura Knowles, Thielen Student Health
Abby McCollom, Sorority and Fraternity Engagement
Sarah Merrill, New Student Programs
Jenny Pollard, Office of the Senior Vice President for Student Affairs
Michelle Roling, Student Counseling Services
Jennifer Schroeder, Financial Aid/Loan Education
Linda Svenson, Department of Residence
Kristi Swedean, Office of the Senior Vice President for Student Affairs
Bonnie Whalen, Office of the Senior Vice President for Student Affairs
Jennifer Whalen, Office of the Registrar
Operations and Finance
Bellinda Assemien, Division of Finance
Jayna Grauerholz, Procurement Services
Linda Irlmeier, Facilities, Planning, and Management
Susie Johnson, Risk Management
Kristine Loes, Controllers Department
Ali Machedon, Facilities Planning and Management
Becky Rogers, Controllers Department
Cardinal Women* Group Leaders
Karen Couves, Center for Excellence in Learning and Teaching
Carrie Giese, Student Wellness
Kate Goudy, Child Welfare Research and Training Project
Jennifer Johnson, Admissions
Jessie Liebenguth, Reiman Gardens
Rachel McKenny, English
Kara Nady, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Megan O’Donnell, Library
