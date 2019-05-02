Graduating students within the LGBTQIA+ community will be recognized at Lavender Graduation from 3 to 5 p.m. May 9 in the Sun Room of the Memorial Union.
“Lavender Graduation is a ceremony that recognizes the academic and personal accomplishments of LGBTQIA+ and ally students,” said Brad Freihoefer, director of the Center for LGBTQIA+ Student Success. “It is a deeply personal experience and includes aspects that are more intimate and close [compared to regular graduation] and it brings the community together in ways that I think are special.”
Each year, graduating members of the Iowa State lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual and ally community are recognized during this event and receive a lavender and rainbow stole, certificate and the opportunity to share a favorite Iowa State memory. Over 200 graduates have been honored in our ceremony over the past years.
“Lavender Graduation highlights the deep contributions the LGBTQIA+ students have had at Iowa State,” Freihoefer said. “It gives us a chance a chance to celebrate and honor these students who are reaching this incredible milestone of graduation.”
Though there is not an official keynote speaker, each student will have the opportunity to recognize a Cyclone Champion.
According to the Center for LGBTQIA+ Student Success website, a Cyclone Champion is someone the graduate has indicated as being critical in their journey to graduation and someone who has helped them be academically and personally successful.
“Graduates have indicated this portion of the program is one of the special parts that makes Lavender Graduation a unique and moving ceremony,” according to the Center’s website.
This event is cost-free to graduating students or any attendees.
Freihoefer said anyone is welcome to attend the event to support the graduates; from students and faculty to community members and family, all are welcome.
