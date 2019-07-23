Lane closures will take place Wednesday on Lincoln Way between Welch Avenue and Hayward Avenue due to water service transfers and infrastructure improvements.
The inside lanes of westbound traffic on Lincoln Way and turn lanes between Welch and Hayward Avenues will be closed. Eastbound traffic will still have two lanes while intersections between Welch and Hayward on Lincoln Way will remain open for north-south traffic.
The parking meters along Lincoln Way from Welch to Hayward Avenue will be closed throughout the construction.
While traveling through the construction zones, the city of Ames encourages drivers to use caution and expect delays.
The water service transfers and surface restoration will be completed by Jet Drain, a plumbing service the city of Ames contracted with, in order to abandon the water main, originally installed in 1908.
Jet Drain will also work with businesses in the area to coordinate the dates and times to transfer their water services. There will also be minor replacements on the sidewalks in the areas where the water service connections are made.
If the weather permits — the project will be completed Aug. 7, according to a press release from the city of Ames. General construction updates can be found on the city's website. Concerns about the construction should be directed to Hafiz Ibrahim, the civil engineer for the city of Ames, through his email at aibrahim@cityofames.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.