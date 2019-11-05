Is Jesus a feminist?
A discussion called “Jesus is a Feminist” will be hosted from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the annex of the Collegiate United Methodist Church and Wesley Foundation.
This small group conversation event, scheduled monthly with a new topic of discussion for every session, is centered around the idea of feminism and its relationship to religion.
This campus ministry has done previously done two "Jesus is..." events over the course of the semester. These are centered around characteristics of Jesus not often spoken about, or are perhaps even misrepresented, with events such as “Jesus is a Rebel” and “Jesus is not White.”
Jennifer Hibben, campus pastor and reverend for the Collegiate United Methodist Church, said these small group discussions exist to create a space for everyone to feel comfortable and facilitate inclusivity, regardless of prior or current religious affiliations or beliefs. This space allows students to discuss aspects of religion they may never have given much thought to.
“I’m so glad every person walks in the door,” Hibben said. “I always say ‘I’m so glad you’re here,’ and I mean it so much. I want every person to feel that sense of belonging and value.”
There are still quite a few ministries that do not let women participate at the same level as men, if at all, which is why Hibben said she feels this event is important. It was designed to let students question that concept and allow them to learn where those ideas came from.
“The trajectory [of these events] really extends beyond just women and feminism into the idea of greater inclusion," Hibben said. "While we’re talking about feminism this particular week, the idea of it really extends beyond it to gender and sexual minorities as well."
These opportunities give students a chance to practice both critical thinking skills around their spirituality and religion while creating a inclusive and loving environment, Hibben said.
Anyone is welcome to attend, regardless of religious background, to learn more about this particular topic and the Wesley Center as a whole.
