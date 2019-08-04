J.D. Scholten is seeking a rematch against Rep. Steve King, R-Storm Lake.
After narrowly losing to King in the 2018 election, Scholten announced he will run again for the seat King currently holds in the 2020 election in a tweet Monday.
“We’re building a people-powered campaign that is focused on meeting with, listening to, and earning the trust and support of voters in all 39 counties in Iowa’s 4th district," Scholten said in a press release. "This time, we’re going to get the job done."
Building on the support from his 2018 campaign, when he performed better than any Democrat in the district in three decades, Scholten enters the race with the endorsement of Democracy for America (DFA).
DFA CEO Yvette Simpson said in a press release the organization was honored to stand with Scholten in his 2018 race.
“Today, we’re excited to endorse Scholten on day one of his rematch against King because we know that he will always stand tall for the people of Iowa’s 4th Congressional District and our shared progressive values,” Simpson said.
Iowa’s 4th Congressional District contains all of Story County. In the 2018 election, Scholten won 65% of the votes in the county to King’s 32%.
Scholten said in a press release his campaign is proud to earn DFA’s endorsement, calling it a “critical step forward in [their] people-powered campaign to deliver, real positive change for Iowa’s 4th district.”
King was stripped of his committee assignments at the start of the current Congress after questioning how the terms “white nationalist” and “white supremacist” became considered offensive in an interview with the New York Times. He has a long history of racist statements, including comparing immigrants to livestock.
“In this race, Iowans have the opportunity to replace one of the most racist and divisive members of Congress with a leader who will fight for an economy that puts the interests of farmers and working families ahead of Wall Street, health care that puts people before profits and an immigration system rooted in justice and compassion,” Simpson said.
King will face a primary challenge before the general election, with one of the challengers, Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, outraising him in both fundraising reporting periods of 2019.
