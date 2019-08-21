Washington Gov. Jay Inslee became the latest Democrat to leave the race for his party’s nomination late Wednesday.
Inslee, whose campaign focused heavily on climate change, seemed unlikely to qualify for the September presidential debate. A candidate needs to receive at least 2% in four Democratic National Committee (DNC) approved polls along another criterion for a spot on the debate stage. Inslee had no DNC-approved polls in which he received that level of support.
The governor announced his campaign March 1, soon after making a trip to Iowa State where he discussed climate change with students. A super PAC supporting Inslee aired advertisements beginning in March in Iowa to support his candidacy. However, his campaign never took off in the state or nationally.
In an August Monmouth poll of likely Iowa caucusgoers, Inslee received zero support, and in a YouGov poll released Wednesday he received 1% support among likely Democratic primary voters nationwide.
Inslee ended his campaign just after 8 p.m. Wednesday on the Rachel Maddow Show. He said he believes “we are going to have a candidate” who will be able to “fight this battle” against climate change and defeat President Donald Trump.
Washington has no term-limits for governors, and Inslee is eligible to seek a third term in his current role. He told Maddow he would make an announcement Thursday about his intentions regarding his political future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.