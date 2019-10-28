During the first half of the Iowa State versus Oklahoma State football game, a fan fell from the second deck of Jack Trice Stadium, falling onto fans below.
The man, whose name has not yet been released, was sitting on the stadium’s east side wing when the incident occurred. It is still unknown whether he was a student at Iowa State University.
Emergency medical professionals responded to the scene immediately after the accident was reported. The fan's status has not yet been released to the public.
According to Angie Hunt, the interim news director at Iowa State, they are “still gathering information about the situation” but university officials are hoping for a fast recovery for all who were involved.
No more information is available as of late Monday.
