Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will visit Iowa State at 6:20 p.m. Sunday in the Scheman Building for a town hall.
Grace McCamy, a field organizer for the Harris campaign in Ames, said the campaign is in the process of trying to get information about Harris out on campus.
“A big focus of our campaign is making sure students know how important their vote is, and their caucus participation is,” McCamy said.
McCamy said the Harris campaign is planning to hold a caucus training event on campus. This event will inform students about the process of caucusing and the importance of it.
“It is easy to sit back and say ‘there are so many candidates, I don’t want to choose yet,’ and that is fine if you are still doing your research, but I do want to emphasize what an honor it is to be in Iowa,” McCamy said. “What a privilege and honor it is to have all these candidates coming to campus.”
McCamy said she believes Harris’ campaign relates directly to students, whether on issues of climate change, gun control or lifting up the working class. The stress is on for this election to see who will go head to head against President Donald Trump.
Ryan Ford, senior in political science, is a "Kamala Campus Captain" for the Harris campaign. He said he believes Harris is a bold candidate, and people can see that through her statement in regard to the impeachment case of Trump.
Ford will also be the moderator of the town hall, according to the Harris campaign.
“She is willing to stand up to anyone and do the right thing,” Ford said. “The caucus is just the process of getting rid of Donald Trump, and that is pivotal for students right now. When you look at issues of climate change, health care and gun control, if we allow around four years of Donald Trump nothing will move forward."
McCamy said this election is crucial for generations to come, and if you don’t vote then you are voting for Trump.
“This is probably the most [consequential] election of my lifetime,” McCamy said. “You need to really dig morally and understand where you stand on, I believe, [...] for the future of our country.”
