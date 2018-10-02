The International Student and Scholars Office (ISSO) is hosting a seminar titled “Work Visas Made Easy: Practical Answers to Work Visas in the U.S.” for international students that are planning to find a job and stay in the United States after they graduate.
The seminar will take place at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the Stark Lecture Hall, 1148 Gerdin Business Building.
David Gluckman and Jonathan Moore, who are immigration attorneys, will be the two presenters. They help companies in the United States process work visas and green cards for their international employees.
Gluckman and Moore both graduated from the University of Richmond, work for McCandlish Holton law firm and are directors in the immigration practice group.
Gluckman is experienced in business and family immigration cases. According to the law firm, David is “is a passionate advocate who expertly guides businesses and individuals through our astonishingly imperfect system towards their short- and long-term goals.”
Gluckman’s specialties include temporary visa petitions and applications, permanent work-visa petitions and green card applications, citizenship and naturalization and DACA, asylum and other humanitarian applications and processes.
Moore gives advice to business and individuals on U.S. immigration options and advocates on their behalf before federal government agencies and courts, according to the law firm.
Moore’s practice focuses on employment-based visa petitions and green card applications, temporary visa petitions and applications and family-based visa petitions and green card applications.
The two presenters will discuss optional practical training, STEM extensions, H-1B visas and other common work-visa options with international students. They will give suggestions on permanent-resident green cards for students and scholars who may qualify.
The ISSO encourages students who are preparing to work in the United States to attend the seminar and ask any questions they might have.
