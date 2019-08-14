The ReACT Gallery, located in the Christian Petersen Art Museum, will hold an event for it's new exhibit named "It starts with us: Civility and the 21st Century Land Grant Mission" which will be held Sept.4, 2019.

Randie Camp (left) and Amy Popillion (right) look at social media statuses that were written in response to Celia Barquin Arozamena's death in 2018. Camp said, "It is important that we take time to acknowledge when violence and trauma happens."