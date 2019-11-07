An Iowa State student was found dead in Forker Building Sunday after police responded to a welfare check, according to police.
The parents of the student notified the Ames Police Department to perform a welfare check and informed them the student frequently visited the Forker Building.
The Iowa State Police Department also participated in the welfare check.
The police found the student dead and a report was filed at 7:59 p.m., Sunday, by the Iowa State Police Department for a death investigation at the Forker Building. According to the daily log, the officers investigated the death of an individual and suspect no foul play.
“There is no foul play suspected, and all indications are self-inflicted,” said Iowa State Police Chief Michael Newton in an article by the Ames Tribune.
Newton said in the article this is the first death of this type on campus this year.
