Iowa State student enrollment for 2019 has 5,597 freshman, which is the largest freshman class in the state of Iowa, according to a press release.
The 2019 enrollment contributes to a total of 33,991 students at Iowa State, coming from all 99 Iowa counties, 50 states and 115 countries as well as Washington D.C., Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Mariana Islands.
The 2019 freshman class had a record-setting high school rank average of 77.68, a GPA of 3.68 and 28.4% of the students were in the top 10% of their high school class.
There are fewer international students this year with 3,189 students. There are 3,380 first-year students which is slightly more than 2018. Of the 33,391 students, 28,294 are undergraduate students — 16,865 of them from Iowa. Including graduate students, 18,341 students are from Iowa.
The College of Engineering has 8,778 students, which makes it the largest college on campus while Liberal Arts and Sciences is close behind with 7,876 students.
The College of Business has 4,820 students and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences has 4,821 students, making them close in enrollment numbers. The College of Human Sciences has 4,124 students while the College of Design has 1,905 students.
The College of Veterinary Medicine has 149 graduate students and 599 professionals and there are 319 students who are undeclared graduate students or in interdepartmental units.
