Alexa Strickler
Major: marketing
Year: junior
What were your goals when coming to the career fair?
"Coming to [the] career fair this year, I’m really looking to get an internship. Something to just broaden my professional career, get all aspects of business and just to be able to get outside of the classroom."
Why do you think Iowa State hosts career fairs?
"I think they host one of the best career fairs honestly, I think they have a really good representation of all the companies within the Midwest and even broader than that. I think Iowa State produces a lot of good students that have high work ethic and so they’re eager to get out and the chance to talk to employers and companies — it’s a really good opportunity."
What kind of companies are you trying to connect with today?
"I want to connect with companies that really invest in their interns and their employees. Not just someone that they can get work out of, but someone that they actually want long term and a company that has a nice culture."
Daniel Essiem
Major: pre-business
Year: freshman
Coming into career fair, what are some things that you’re looking forward to?
"I look forward to getting an internship or just any job opportunities that are available."
How are you planning to make yourself stand out from others?
"I got my resume, but I feel like I already have a 30 second elevator speech. I think that employers will probably like it."
How much time do you think you’ll spend here today?
"I’m actually going to go through all of the different companies, so depends on how many companies there are — that’s how much time I’ll spend."
Joseph Mathieu
Major: pre-business
Year: sophomore
What are your goals in attending the career fair today?
"I’m hoping to meet a new branch of employers and hopefully get my name out there and just see where that takes me."
What kind of companies are you looking for today?
"I don’t have any off the top of my head. I’m just going to go in here and just talk to pretty much as many as I can."
How much time are you looking to spend here?
"At least an hour and a half. I want to talk to at least three employers and get good conversations with them."
Why do you think Iowa State hosts career fairs like this?
"I think it’s a great way for students to create opportunities for themselves and it’s a good way to get their name out there and network."
Irma Guzman
Major: apparel, merchandising and design
Year: sophomore
Why do you think the career fair is important?
"I think it’s important because it’s a good place that brings students and businesses together, so it makes it easier for a student to get a job and look at options."
What is some advice for other students coming to the fair?
"My advice would be to dress up, print out your resumes the night before, not the same day, and just look presentable."
Are you nervous for the fair?
"Yeah, I’m a little nervous, just because it is my first career fair."
What are you hoping to get out of the career fair?
"I’m hoping to be able to make some connections with some businesses and kind of see what they’re about and how to move on to future jobs."
Becca Hoefer
Major: pre-business
Year: freshman
What advice would you give to other students coming to the fair?
"I would say dress nice, don’t be afraid to look the companies up ahead of time, and don’t be afraid to take a lap around before walking up and talking to somebody."
What companies were you looking for today?
"I was looking for companies near Dubuque, Iowa, which is my hometown. I talked to Rite-Hite, [John] Deere and Cottingham & Butler."
Why do you think the fair is important?
"It’s a great way to get out and meet people and for a freshman, like myself, to just start talking to people and get the sense of recruiting and getting yourself out there."
What are you hoping to get out of the fair?
"Possibly an internship opportunity, otherwise just experience being able to go up to people and not be afraid to talk to them and let them know who I am."
