Fifty-three Iowa State faculty and staff members were honored with awards during the 2019 Iowa State University Faculty and Staff Awards Ceremony on Monday.
Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen welcomed Monday’s audience and Senior Vice President and Provost Jonathan Wickert joined President Wintersteen onstage to present the first awards.
“People do their jobs because of passion, commitment; they love what they do, they don’t really do it for the awards,” said Reginald Stewart, vice president for diversity and inclusion. “It’s nice to be recognized by someone else that says 'hey you’re doing amazing work in our field, profession' [...] and so it’s nice to be a part of someone saying thank you for the work that you do.”
Here are some of the award recipients:
Three professors were named Distinguished Professor in Liberal Arts and Sciences: Michael Bugeja, professor and former director in the Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication; Steven Kawaler, professor of physics and astronomy; and Debra Marquart, professor of English.
Joey George, professor of information systems and associate dean in the business department, was recognized as the Distinguished Professor in Business.
Three faculty members received the title of University Professor, meaning they have made important contributions to improve the university and maintain the title for the rest of their career at Iowa State.
The faculty members named University Professors were James Andrews, professor of history; Timothy Day, professor of biomedical sciences; and Theodore Heindel, professor of mechanical engineering.
Charles Jahren, professor in the civil, construction and environmental engineering department, and Mary Wiedenhoeft, professor of agronomy, were recognized as Morill Professors. Morill Professors have shown excellence in undergraduate or graduate teaching and/or Extension and Outreach programs.
Five faculty members received the Regents Award for Faculty Excellence, and two staff members received the Regents Awards for Staff Excellence.
The Regents Awards recognized the seven recipients for the notable service they have provided for Iowa State University and/or to the state of Iowa as a whole.
The five who received Regents Awards for Faculty Excellence: Silvia Cianzio, professor of agronomy; James Dickson, professor of animal science; Shauna Hallmark, professor of civil, construction and environmental engineering; Robert Jernigan, professor of biochemistry, biophysics and molecular biology; and Gary Munkvold, professor of plant pathology and microbiology.
The two Regents Awards for Staff Excellence were given to Ginny Mitchell, program assistant in the department of Entomology, and Malisa Rader, field specialist in the Human Sciences Extension and Outreach department.
Two faculty members received the Iowa State University Award for Outstanding Achievement in teaching: Joseph Burnett, associate teaching professor in the chemistry department, and Amanda Williams, clerk in the veterinary diagnostic laboratory department and a professor of veterinary pathology.
Two faculty members were the recipients of the Iowa State University Award for Early Achievement in Teaching: Ghinwa Alamee, assistant teaching professor of world languages and cultures, and Jessica Ward, assistant professor of veterinary clinical sciences.
Gul Kremer, department chair of industrial and manufacturing systems engineering, and Hal Schenck, professor and chair of mathematics department, were the two recipients of the Iowa State University Award for Early Achievement in Departmental Leadership.
The Iowa State University Award for Inclusive Excellence was received by Angela Shaw, associate professor of food science and human nutrition, and Barbara Woods, extension special project manager for human sciences extension and outreach.
Autumn Cartagena, academic adviser for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Jodi Sterle, associate professor of animal science, received the Iowa State University Award for Academic Advising Impact.
Annette O’Connor, professor of veterinary diagnostic and production animal medicine , and Sri Sritharan, professor of civil, construction and environmental engineering, received the Iowa State University Award for Outstanding Achievement in Research.
The Iowa State University Award for Mid-Career Achievement in Research was awarded to Aileen Keating, associate professor in animal science, and Namrata Vaswani, professor of electrical and computer engineering.
The Iowa State University Award for Early Achievement in Research was received by Daniel Linhares, assistant professor of veterinary diagnostic and production animal medicine, and Austin Stewart, associate professor of art and visual culture.
Three staff members received the Professional and Scientific Excellence Award: Mark Coberley, associate athletics director for sports medicine; Rano Marupova, librarian at University Library; and Tammy Stegman, director of career services in the college of human sciences.
Laura Bestler, program coordinator for the Center for Excellence in Learning and Teaching, and Mary Sue Mayes, assistant scientist in the department of animal science, received the Carroll Ringgenberg Award.
The three recipients of Professional and Scientific Outstanding New Professional Award: Joy Donald, industrial specialist for Center for Industrial Research and Service; Abbey Elder, open access and scholarly communication librarian at University Library; and Mackenzie Johnson, field specialist in human sciences extension and outreach.
The Margaret Ellen White Graduate Faculty Award recipient was Kevin Schalinske, professor in food science and human nutrition. Cristina Pardo-Ballester, associate professor of Spanish in the department of world languages and cultures, received the Louis Thompson Distinguished Undergraduate Teaching Award.
The James Huntington Ellis Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Introductory Teaching was presented to Denise Crawford, associate professor in the School of Education. Heimir Geirsson, professor and chair of the philosophy and religious studies department, received the Iowa State University Award for Departmental Leadership.
Sergio Lence, professor of economics, received the International Service Award. Jennifer Bundy, assistant professor of animal science, received the Iowa State University Award for Early Achievement in Academic Advising.
George Kraus, professor of chemistry, received the Iowa State University Award for Achievement in Intellectual Property, and Mark Edelman, professor of economics, received the Iowa State University Award for Achievement in Economic Development in Iowa.
The Iowa State University Award for Distinguished Service in Extension was received by Kim Brantner, field specialist in human sciences extension and outreach. The Iowa State University Award for Outstanding Achievement in Extension or Professional Practice was given to Anna Johnson, professor of animal science.
Andreas Kreyssig, associate scientist at U.S. Department of Energy’s Ames Laboratory, received the Professional and Scientific Research Award.
Shelley Oltmans, field specialist in community and economic development extension and outreach, received the Iowa State University Award for Early Achievement in Extension of Professional Practice. Gene Mohling, regional education director, received the Iowa State University R.K. Bliss Extension Award.
