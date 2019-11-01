An open forum will be hosted for each of the finalists selected in the search for Iowa State’s next university registrar.
The four final candidates will have the chance to meet with members of Iowa State’s community during the forums, which will be 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Nov. 15.
The first finalist to visit Iowa State and speak to an open forum was announced Friday. Adrienne Bricker will be the first finalist for the Monday forum in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
According to Bricker’s resume, Bricker currently serves as the director for the Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota, where she works on a seven-member leadership team for Academic Support Resources.
From September 2013 to November 2016, Bricker was the deputy registrar at Hunter College.
Each finalist will meet with faculty, staff and stakeholders during an interview and host the open forum. The forums will have the theme of ‘How Best can the Office of University Registrar support Iowa State’s Mission and Enrollment Management?’ according to Iowa State’s Office of the Senior Vice President and Provost website.
The university registrar position has responsibilities including, but not limited to, strategic planning, budgeting and managing record information of students. The position reports to Laura Doering, associate vice president for enrollment management and student success.
Bricker's full itinerary and resume can be found on the Office of the Senior Vice President and Provost website. A feedback form can also be found on the website for people to provide their input on any of the final candidates. Feedback must be submitted by Nov. 22.
