The second finalist in the search for Iowa State’s next university registrar will have an open forum 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday to discuss the position and meet with Iowa State community members.
The second finalist to visit Iowa State and speak to an open forum was announced Friday. Jerry Ross will be the second finalist for the Tuesday forum in the Soults Family Visitor Center of the Memorial Union.
Ross is the current chief operating officer (associate director of operations) at the University of Florida, where he manages core operational aspects of the university and works with enrollment management, according to his resume.
From April 2018 to January 2016, Ross served as the university registrar at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Each finalist is scheduled to meet with faculty, staff and stakeholders during an interview prior to the open forums. The forums will have the theme of ‘How Best can the Office of University Registrar support Iowa State’s Mission and Enrollment Management?’ according to Iowa State’s Office of the Senior Vice President and Provost website.
The university registrar position has responsibilities including, but not limited to, strategic planning, budgeting and managing record information of students. The position reports to Laura Doering, associate vice president for enrollment management and student success.
Ross’ full itinerary and resume can be found on Iowa State’s Office of the Senior Vice President and Provost website. A feedback form can also be found on the website for people to provide their input on any of the final candidates. Feedback must be submitted by Nov. 22.
The next open forums will be 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 13 and Nov. 15. The third and fourth candidates are set to be announced one business day before their visit to Iowa State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.