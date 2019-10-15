2019 Tony award-winning set designer Rachel Hauck will give a presentation on navigating the world of art as a woman at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union.
The presentation, “Knowing How to Break the Rules: Set Design on Broadway” is part of Iowa State’s Theatre Program’s “HERoic: Gender Equity in the Arts” series.
Brad Dell, director of theatre in the music and theatre department, said the HERoic series is focused on all women playwrights and women artists, and serves as a celebration of the centennial of women’s suffrage.
In addition to the presentation, Hauck will discuss creating more opportunities for women and people of color on Broadway.
“[Hauck’s] talk is about breaking the rules,” Dell said. “There’s going to be a moderated conversation about how and where she learned the rules of being a scenic designer in professional theatre and what has inspired her to [...] create her own pathway forward.”
Dell said the presentation will also discuss what it looks like to be a woman in the male-dominated field of scenic design and what Hauck has learned throughout her career.
“I hope people take away a healthy dose of inspiration and passion for different kinds of possibilities that are out there for all kinds of people in the arts.” Dell said.
Hauck received a Tony award for her set work with the 2019 Tony-winning Best Musical, "Hadestown," which was produced by an all-female team. Hauck also worked as the set designer for the Tony-nominated play “What the Constitution Means to Me,” as well as many other award-winning productions.
Hauck teaches at Princeton University and is a set designer for plays and musicals both on Broadway and Off-Broadway. Hauck frequently works on world premiere productions as well.
