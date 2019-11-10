International Week is off to a start with “World Cuisine — Around the World in 30 Dishes” on Sunday. The second event of the week is set for Monday.
The International Student Council will be hosting a “Bazaar and Game Night — Victories around the World” event from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Sun Room of the Memorial Union.
The event is free for all attendees, including Iowa State students, faculty, staff and Ames residents.
“Do you… Want to travel internationally, but are low on funds?” the International Student Council's website said. “Feel curious to learn about other cultures? Crave food from different countries? Learn about the diverse culture and history of different countries at our event.”
The International Bazaar will feature international music, henna painting, dragon dance, traditional clothes, tea, calligraphy, a photo booth and international and traditional games, such as Tien Len from Vietnam, Kamizumo from Japan, Chowka Bhara from India.
Many of the activities at the event offer the chance for attendees to win prizes.
“Get excited for one of the most thrilling events at Iowa State University to connect the International, Ames and Iowa State University communities,” the International Student Council website said. “Come learn and experience different cultures through food, history, traditional games and performances presented by various international and multicultural student organizations on campus.”
