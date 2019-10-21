Sen. Elizabeth Warren discussed a number of her views, including how she plans to attack the corruption in today’s government, at a town hall late Monday at Iowa State.
Alejandra Flores, sophomore in political science and Warren campaign field organizer, kicked off the evening by introducing the Massachusetts senator as the “next president of the United States, Elizabeth Warren.”
“I don’t want a government that works for giant multinational corporations; I want one that works for our families,” Warren said.
Warren discussed the effects she said the current minimum wage has on families, specifically families of three. Warren said she is “in this fight” because a full-time minimum wage job in America would not be able to take a family out of poverty today.
Warren moved from the topic of minimum wage to climate change, a topic that is salient in the 2020 presidential race. Warren said the effect of money is influencing decisions everywhere in Washington, so much so that it has brought the country to the climate change issue it is facing today.
Warren said she plans to attack the corruption within the government with what she refers to as the “biggest anti-corruption plan since Watergate.” Her plan encourages the idea of ending lobbying, breaking the bond between Wall Street and Washington D.C. and enforcing antitrust laws within the U.S. government.
“If you make it big, pitch in two cents so everybody else gets the chance to make it,” Warren said.
Warren addressed a key plank of her campaign platform, the wealth tax. She said in her plan, the first $50 million is "free," but after that, every dollar is taxed two cents. With those two cents, Warren said wages could be raised, funding could be tripled for children with disabilities so they have an opportunity to learn and free two and four year college tuition could be given to those who want an education.
Warren moved forward in her town hall saying she wants three things: to attack the corruption in the government head on, make structural change and protect democracy.
Protecting the right to vote for every American citizen, making federal laws to ban political gerrymandering and getting rid of every racist voter suppression law in America were a few plans Warren brought up when discussing how to keep the democracy equal.
Warren closed the event with a question and answer session, during which she talked about agriculture, hope for families just starting out and her plans for public interest loan forgiveness.
“I am proud to support Elizabeth Warren for President,” said Lori Lovstad, president of Ankeny School Board. “It takes courage and a plan to bring about the structural change we need to make America work for everyone. [Warren’s] years of teaching and advocating for the success of everyday people is the perspective I can trust to move this country forward.”
