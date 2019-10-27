The dates for the National Retail Federation's "Retail’s BIG Show," hosted in New York City, have been released for Iowa State students to begin preparing for their application.
Shayla Smith, senior in apparel, merchandising and design, is one of the presidents of Iowa State’s National Retail Federation Student Association. Smith sent an email to the members of Iowa State’s National Retail Federation Student Association with the application for the "Retail's BIG Show" attached.
The "Retail’s BIG Show" for the 2020 National Retail Federation is the “centerpiece of National Retail Federation’s Retail Week where the entire industry unites to get a whole new perspective,” according to National Retail Federation’s website.
One first year or second year student who is a member of Iowa State’s National Retail Federation Student Association will be nominated to potentionally attend the BIG Show student program in January 2020. The Conference and Expo for the Retail's BIG Show will be hosted Jan. 12 through Jan. 14.
Those who qualify can fill out the application and send it in with their completed questionnaire and their resume. The application can be submitted it to Christine Wise, academic adviser in the apparel, events and hospitality management department, by Friday. Wise’s email is clwise@iastate.edu.
For those who want more information or have questions about applying for the BIG Show, Smith can be emailed at sasmith@iastate.edu.
