The seventh annual Iowa State Bacon Expo will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Jeff and Deb Hansen Agriculture Student Learning Center.
Shelby Veum, junior in agricultural and life sciences education, is the public relations co-chair of the Iowa State Bacon Expo. She and her co-chair, Rachel Zumbach, junior in agricultural and life sciences education, facilitate the event.
“We’ll have educational booths to learn more about the pork industry,” Veum said.
The Bacon Expo is a way for attendees to learn more about the swine industry, as speakers will be present to inform guests about it.
Veum said her favorite part of the Bacon Expo is being a part of something that she is interested in, and that it is a great way to get involved.
One of the most notable aspects of the event is the all-you-can-eat bacon. There will be 12 vendors offering numerous ways to try bacon.
“Bacon mac and cheese to bacon wrapped jalapeño poppers to ham balls," Veum said. "It’s all you can eat bacon with admission."
In addition to the informational aspects of the event, there will also be various forms of entertainment. Many activities have been organized to interest children, students and adults.
Veum said there will be activities for the kids such as a bouncy house and bingo, as well as an event hosted by Alisan Porter, season 10 winner of “The Voice.”
Guests of all ages are welcome to take part in the many activities of the Bacon Expo.
Students can purchase tickets in advance online for $8 or at the door for $10. Adult admission is also $10, admission for children ages six to 12 is $5 and children five years old and younger get in for free. Proceeds of the Bacon Expo will go toward Iowa State Dance Marathon.
