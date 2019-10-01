The Fall 2019 Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication hosted its Jump-Start Internship and Networking Fair noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union.
The fair occurs every academic semester and is orchestrated to assist Greenlee students in finding an internship for experience and potentially filling the required internship for a Greenlee graduation requirement.
A wide variety of businesses attended the fair looking for students from the three Greenlee majors of advertising, public relations and journalism.
Some of the 33 companies and nonprofits represented were the Iowa Cubs, Iowa Public Television, Renewable Energy Group Inc., KHOI community radio, Boone News-Republican, KDSM-TV Fox 17 channel and Lifetouch Inc.
Jessie May, sophomore in public relations, and Calissa Weers, freshman in public relations, attended the fair together; both were seeking out internships to work in a corporate environment.
A ‘Need Writers’ sign at the Iowa State College of Agriculture and Life Sciences booth caught the attention of Weers.
“I noticed that ‘Need Writers’ poster,” Weers said. “What I wanted to do with PR (public relations) is writing, so that sticks out to me.”
The Iowa State College of Agriculture and Life Sciences booth was operated by Barb McBreen, a communications specialist for Agriculture and Life Sciences Administration.
McBreen said they need writers for the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. The college offers paid internships year round to students providing experience in magazine publication, video production and writing news releases and student profiles.
Some students attending the fair are repeating participants and were searching for another internship to add to their resume.
Erin Czyzewski, junior in public relations, handed out her resume to different companies.
“I want to work with people with differing abilities,” Czyzewski said. “At Iowa Sports [Foundation] there’s an adaptive sports department, but also I’m really interested in learning more about nonprofits and even agriculture.”
Davis Van Egdom, senior in advertising, had worked with video production for the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the Iowa Cubs.
One of his classes provided extra credit for attendance at the fair, but he said he was also there to meet with his former employers and scout for opportunities after college.
Alexander Stack, senior in advertising, was at the fair operating a booth for LifeTouch Inc., a photography company specializing in school pictures.
“I work with the marketing team a lot to do our newsletter, our social media campaign that we’re trying to start up,” Stack said. “We’ve done some website work. [...] I do a lot of market research, so sending out emails to different clients.”
Stack said he began his internship by applying to the company online and he supported bringing LifeTouch to the internship and networking fair in an effort to look for a replacement for when he leaves the company and to provide another student with the experience he had.
The Spring 2020 Jump-Start Internship and Networking fair is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. on March 5 in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union.
