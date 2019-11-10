Four former Iowa State students will be recognized for their military service and their sacrifices at the annual Gold Star Hall ceremony.
The ceremony will take place at 3:15 p.m. Monday in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union.
The event is open to Iowa State students, faculty, staff and the general public. Refreshments will be available following the ceremony.
Photos, memorabilia and the personal stories of four former Iowa State students — three who served in World War II and one who served in Vietnam — will be shared at the Gold Star Hall ceremony.
The family and friends of the fallen soldiers will be in attendance, so they may see the names memorialized in Gold Star Hall.
The ceremony will include the stories of each honoree, as well as taped comments by President Wendy Wintersteen, a presentation of the colors by members of Iowa State ROTC, singing of the National Anthem and taps played by Iowa State students.
Schuyler Wheeler studied dairy industry at Iowa State from 1939 to 1941. He joined the U.S. Army on July 12, 1942. Wheeler was killed Dec. 15, 1944, while liberating Ensdorf, Germany.
John Fuller studied general engineering at Iowa State from 1938 to 1941. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps on Jan 15, 1942. He was killed during the Battle of the Bulge near Bastogne, Belgium, on Dec. 23, 1944.
Meredith DeRoy Winter studied chemistry at Iowa State from 1938 to 1943. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in September 1943. Winter was killed Feb. 28, 1945, during the Battle of Iwo Jima.
Kennith Tapscott studied political science at Iowa State from 1963 to 1967. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve in the Vietnam War. Tapscott died Aug. 6, 1970, in Song Ong Doc, South Vietnam.
While their names are already engraved on the wall, these men have not yet been honored in a Gold Star Hall ceremony.
The annual Gold Star Hall ceremony honors Iowa State students who lost their lives in war. Former students’ names are engraved on the Gold Star Hall walls if they attended Iowa State full-time for one or more semesters and died while in military service in a war zone.
As names become known, they are added to the wall and the service members are honored in Iowa State’s annual Veterans Day observance.
Today, Gold Star Hall includes the names of close to 600 Iowa Staters who have died in war, including World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Somalia and the Global War on Terrorism.
