The first finalist for Iowa State's new director for the Office of the Registrar visited campus for an open forum Monday.
Adrienne Bricker, the current director for University of Minnesota's Office of the Registrar, is a first generation college student and holds a degree in dance.
“As a first generation college student myself, there’s a lot of language and jargon that we use in [higher education] that first generation students do not know and we do not need to always use it when we are talking to them,” Bricker said. “So figuring out ways that we can describe our processes in ways that are accessible and educate them in what they need to do.”
Bricker spoke in a forum 11 a.m., Monday in the Campanile Room at the Memorial Union. The forum focused on “how best can the Office of the University Registrar support Iowa State’s mission and enrollment,” according to Iowa State’s Office of the Senior Vice President and Provost website.
Bricker discussed simplifying administrative procedure language for students during the forum. With the focus of student success, Bricker said she wants to re-evaluate pilot initiatives by making sure there is a defined scope as well as finding the problem the solution is trying to solve.
Bricker said she wants to collect feedback from the pilot initiatives such as student surveys focus groups or other offices within the university.
“So building [other feedback] into the work that you say you’re going to do in the front-end so that you’ll know whether it’s been successful or not,” Bricker said.
Bricker said she wants to create a culture where everyone sees how their contribution matters for strategic enrollment goals within the Office of the Registrar. She also said she wants staff to work across unit boundaries in support of student success and will remain open to solving problems in new, creative ways.
“I think it’s important to have a leader who can set some priorities and direction and things like that, but it really is about the team,” Bricker said.
Bricker said if she were to be chosen for the position, she will be assessing all projects before she takes any action.
At the University of Minnesota, Bricker works on a seven member leadership team for Academic Support Resources. From September 2013 to November 2016, Bricker was the deputy registrar at Hunter College.
Bricker also graduated from Point Park University with a bachelor's degree.
The next forum will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Soults Family Visitor Center at the Memorial Union with Jerry Ross, the Chief Operating Officer at the University of Florida.
