College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) students are preparing to network with 275 companies attending the Fall College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Career Day on Tuesday, according to Mike Gaul, director of career placement in the agriculture and life sciences administration department.
The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences will host Career Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lied Recreation Athletic Center. This Career Day is hosted every year for students to meet and communicate with different companies. Students attend the event with the hope of building their networking skills and potentially obtaining a job or internship.
Gaul works with the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Career Day and said he feels the event is very important for all students that attend.
“It is important because companies are coming, they're going to stick around and interview, and the only way to get on their schedule is if you go to the Career [Day],” Gaul said.
CALS students have been preparing for Career Day for weeks to speak with potential employers and leave a good impression on them.
Courtney Groom, freshman in agriculture and life science education, said she plans on attending the Career Day for the first time. Groom said she also hopes to gain experience by attending Career Day.
“I created a resume, bought some formal career attire and did research on the companies,” Groom said. “[...] I hope to extend my branches in networking and make connections with future employers.”
Many companies also have their job and internship positions posted on CyHire. Students are encouraged to research companies before Career Day to go in with an understanding of what the company is looking for in potential employees.
Students will need their student IDs or know their ID number to check into the Career Day, and there will be a booth to take complementary professional pictures of students for their LinkedIn profiles.
