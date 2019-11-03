November is First Generation College Student Awareness Month, and Iowa State will recognize it by celebrating First Gen Week Nov. 4 through 8.
First generation college students are the first in their family to get their bachelor’s degree while attending a four year college or university, according to collegeraptor.com. These students’ parents or guardians have not completed a bachelor’s degree.
Students who fit this definition might face challenges or need guidance when embarking on their journey as a college student. By hosting First Gen Week, Iowa State will acknowledge these students and their achievement of being first generation college students.
On Monday, the week will kick off with donuts available at the Ivy College of Business. Students can go to the Granite Hallway in the Gerdin Business Building from 7:45 to 10 a.m. to start the celebration with some breakfast.
The next event will be 11:20 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the College of Design Atrium. A First Gen Luncheon will be served and students can also expect to observe an art installation.
A second event on Wednesday will be hosted by the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences from 5:10 to 6 p.m. in 204 Carver Hall. All students are welcome to attend the event, “Networking for First Gen Students: An Important 'Pizza' the Puzzle.”
On Thursday, there will be a resume workshop at the Hixson-Lied Student Success Center from 1 to 2 p.m. Students will be taught how to incorporate their first generation student experiences to benefit them on their resumes.
Later, from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, there will be a First Gen panel discussion in 1148 Gerdin Business Building. Attendees are welcome to stay for a reception to follow.
Finally, the week will wrap up Friday with the First Gen Celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Oak Room of the Memorial Union. Students can visit “celebration stations,” eat food and listen to stories from other first gen students.
First gen students are encouraged to take part in the many activities as part of First Gen Week. For more information, students can view the flyer online on Iowa State’s website.
