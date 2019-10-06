Iowa State alumni and entrepreneurs Claire and Webster Kranto will welcome the public to a presentation focused on their experiences at Iowa State and the creation of their fashion line, Ark-Vayo, at 5:30 p.m. Monday in 2019 Morrill Hall.
Claire and Webster both graduated from Iowa State, where Claire studied fashion and Webster studied safety engineering. They now run a shop in Southridge Mall, providing customers with African-inspired apparel and accessories.
Following the presentation, the fall exhibit “By Design: Process-Production-Profession” will be open to the public in the Textiles and Clothing Museum, a part of the apparel, events and hospitality management department in the College of Human Sciences.
The exhibit includes a selection of student-made projects from the Textiles and Clothing Museum’s collection as well as examples of student assignments from all levels of coursework in the design option of the apparel, merchandising and design (AMD) program,” said Janet Fitzpatrick, co-curator of the exhibit and associate teaching professor in the apparel, events and hospitality management program.
Fitzpatrick said everyone can get involved with the Textiles and Clothing Museum.
“AMD faculty, along with graduate teaching assistants and successful alumni working in apparel design and related professions, have been invited to showcase work that represents their own personal design scholarship and aesthetics,” Fitzpatrick said.
The presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m. and both events are free to the public. The full details of the event can be found on the College of Human Sciences calendar on the College of Human Sciences website.
