Two Iowa State alumni will share their apparel industry experience as designers from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday in 2019 Morrill Hall.
Jennifer Flack Jones and Beth Kamienski Haskins are 2008 graduates of Iowa State in apparel, merchandising and design. Sunday’s presentation will be of the exhibit featuring their work in the Textiles and Clothing Museum, entitled “By Design: Process-Production-Profession.” The exhibit will display their handcrafted wearables and home decor items.
As an embroidery artist, Jones specializes in beaded hand embroidery and tambour embroidery. Haskins has a brand, Babes in Stitches, which offers hand-knit apparel for infants and children. Babes in Stitches also has adult lingerie and loungewear.
A display of their handcrafted wearables will be open to the public following the presentation with light refreshments in the Textiles and Clothing Museum’s Mary Alice Gallery, 1015 Morrill Hall.
The “By Design: Process-Production-Profession” exhibit will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Nov. 22.
For more information on the Textiles and Clothing Museum and its exhibits, visit the Department of Apparel, Events and Hospitality Management website.
