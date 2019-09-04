Student Government reviewed three bills Wednesday night. Bills for funding for a computer for a soon-to-be-hired administrative assistant, funding for a new office proxy lock system for the Student Government office and moving $13,000 to a Student Activity Fee Reserve will be voted on next week.
Student Government plans on hiring an administrative assistant for the upcoming year and needs a new computer for them.
It will buy a computer from ISU Surplus for $350 with funding coming from the Special Projects account if the bill passes.
Currently, the Student Government Office is locked via key; this causes issues as only certain members have keys.
A proxy lock system will remediate this problem and allow for all members to have easy access to the office on a regular basis without having to worry about being unable to get in.
Every year, Student Government sets aside six percent of the Student Activity Fee in a Student Activity Fee Reserve account.
Six percent of this year's expected income is $13,000 and it is planned to be set aside in accordance to its bylaws.
All three bills will be voted on at next week's Student Government meeting.
For more information or to contact your senator, visit stugov.iastate.edu. The senate meetings are open to the public at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
