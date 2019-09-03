Student Government will be voting on funding for an office proxy lock and an office computer tomorrow evening.
Speaker Culbertson introduced the bill that provides funding for an office proxy lock for the Student Government office.
Currently, the office is locked via key with limited members having keys to access the office. The proxy lock will allow students to have access on a regular basis without having to worry about getting in.
$1,541.34 from the Special Projects account will be required in order to fund the bill.
Finance Director Mueller introduced the bill that funds an office computer for Student Government’s soon-to-be-hired Administrative Assistant.
The new computer will be able to run Windows 10, unlike the current computer, and it will be from ISU Surplus.
$350 from the Special Project accounts will be required to pay for the new computer.
For more information or to contact your senator, visit stugov.iastate.edu. The senate meetings are open to the public at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
