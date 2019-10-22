At Wednesday night’s meeting, Student Government will be joined by Ames City Council to discuss bills and orders with the organization, examine funding for a variety of university groups and look into two debt contracts.
The joint meeting will be at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
The Senate will talk about the inclusive crosswalk and other initiative ideas that pertain to micro-mobility, such as scooters; university and city regulations; and city-wide internet utility.
Additionally, various club and organization fund requests will be discussed by Student Government.
Gathering Everyone Nearby to Raucously Entertain is a music club that has the chance to play live at various venues in the community. The club has already been funded through special allocations but did not have certainty on practice space. Its members are now requesting $4,800 for the area.
The student-based Hockey Pep Band is asking for $1,650 to be transferred to their organization for a drum set, music books and music stands.
Be the Match On Campus is a group that organizes bone marrow donor drives around campus and in the Ames community. The group is requesting $250 to help raise awareness for their drives and registry.
All funding bills are separate and will be voted on and discussed separately by Student Government at the meeting.
Student Government has an organization debt reserve set in place to help fund clubs out of their current debt. The club will need to repay Student Government according to the terms and conditions that both parties have agreed on.
The Revival Club has been recognized to receive $9,500 at the beginning of their agreement. They will need to pay back Student Government at least $500 each semester through the fall of 2028 or until the club has met all of its financial obligations.
The Men’s Ultimate Frisbee Club will also be recognized to receive $7,000 and will need to pay at least $875 back to Student Government each semester till the spring of 2023 or until the club has met all of its financial obligations.
Each bill will be looked at and voted on individually by Student Government.
For more information or to contact your senator, visit stugov.iastate.edu. The Senate meetings are open to the public at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.