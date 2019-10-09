Drag is the performance of one or multiple genders theatrically, and is an expression and performance medium that is typically associated with the queer community. A drag show returning to Iowa State will give LGBTQIA+ students the opportunity to take the stage.
The annual Pride Alliance Drag Show auditions will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday in Sweeney Hall, room number 1160, or those interested can submit a video audition to The Pride Alliance email at pridecabinet@iastate.edu.
This event is an annual LGBTQIA+ event that happens at Iowa State, and anyone — not just those in the LGBTQIA+ community — is welcome to audition in any form of drag that they wish to perform.
“Absolutely anyone and everyone can audition. If you have thought about it even once, try it out,” said Antonia McGill, vice president of The Pride Alliance.
In order to audition, McGill said people interested should be prepared. Those auditioning should prepare a 30 minute audition, which typically involves picking a song to dance, lipsync and/or perform to. Furthermore, those auditioning should come prepared to the audition wearing the type of shoes they would perform live in, so The Pride Alliance is ensured that performers will be safe during their performance.
McGill said those who aren’t really sure if they should audition should participate anyway because of the experience that drag can provide for them. Drag is meant to allow a sort of freedom of expression that all people can find enjoyment in.
“You should audition because drag is such a fun experience,” McGill said. “If you are nervous about performing drag but have thought about it, this is the perfect chance to do it with no stress. It is a welcoming and safe environment where people around you are a range of experienced to beginners as well.”
The drag show is meant to be a fun experience, but it is also one of the few large queer events, aside from Pride events, that take place at Iowa State. The drag show is an opportunity to connect with community members and is also an opportunity for those who are not a part of the community to participate in queer culture as well.
“It is accessible, intimate and always a good time,” McGill said.
All the proceeds from the Halloween Drag Show go toward The Pride Alliance funds that give students the opportunity to go to the Midwest Bisexual Lesbian Gay Transgender Asexual College Conference.
