Women Entrepreneurship Week is underway, and the second event of the week will take place Tuesday.
From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Parks Library, room 198, the “Women Who Create Student Panel” will take place.
“As women entrepreneurs creating in Iowa, it’s vital to gather and celebrate women entrepreneurship proving we can start something, take the lead, and be successful,” according to the Pappajohn Center for Entrepreneurship website.
This event will be a panel discussion with women entrepreneurs on “why they create.” The event is open to the public, in addition to Iowa State students, faculty and staff.
The panel will consist of four student women entrepreneurs and will be moderated by Diana Wright, a program coordinator for the economic development and industry relations department and the Pappajohn Center for Entrepreneurship.
Lauren Gifford, senior in marketing, will speak about her company, Flourish.
Flourish combines learning calligraphy with the social atmosphere of a party through a blend of teaching classes, hosting community-driven events and creating online courses.
Belange Mutunda, senior in apparel, merchandising and design, will speak about her company, Belange Handmade.
Belange Handmade combines fabrics from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, the Netherlands, Italy and Turkey and hard work to create handmade clothing and accessories for both men and women.
Lauren Jones, junior in entrepreneurship, will speak about her company, The Modern Milkman.
The Modern Milkman is a food truck style grocery subscription service that targets communities without an accessible grocery store, delivering select perishables such as bread, milk, butter, eggs and some produce.
Stephanie Bias, a senior in event management, will speak about her company, Camp Aramoni.
Camp Aramoni is a luxury camping and event venue located in the small unincorporated town of Lowell, Illinois.
