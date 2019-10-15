Gender is a complicated concept that can be confusing for those who aren't educated over the subject.
Gender 101 is a beginner workshop about the basics of gender identity and gender expression, all from an LGBTQIA+ perspective.
This workshop is being hosted by the LGBTQIA+ sorority Gamma Rho Lambda from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Morrill Hall, room 2019.
People tend to use the terms “sex” and “gender” interchangeably. While the terms are intertwined, they are very different. For those who aren’t educated on or do not have close ties with the LGBTQIA+ community, this differentiation can be hard to understand, according to Genderspectrum.org.
Suzanna Parkins, president of Gamma Rho Lambda, said the basis of the Gender 101 workshop will be an interactive powerpoint, in which attendees can participate in an open discussion throughout the entirety of the presentation.
Parkins said this event is for anyone who is interested in learning more about gender identity and for expanding the knowledge of those who have no correlation with the LGBTQIA+ community, or who know very little about topics in regard to gender.
While Gamma Rho Lambda has done gender specific presentations and workshops in the past, Parkins said this specific Gender 101 workshop is designated for college students.
“This one is designed to be more engaging for young college students, with references to pop culture sprinkled throughout the presentation,” Parkins said. “Our chapter tries to do at least one educational workshop a semester; [in] previous semesters we have had Trans 101 and Ally 101.”
Parkins said being educated about gender topics is important. She said while it is not the job of those who are a part of the LGBTQIA+ community to educate those around all topics surrounding the community, it is important to help expand their knowledge and vocabulary surrounding topics that might be confusing for an outside perspective.
“This workshop will provide a ‘stepping stone’ for attendees to dive into the world of LGBTQIA+ issues,” Parkins said.
She said this topic is important due to the representation of LGBTQIA+ students at Iowa State. She also said at some point in someone's life they will meet an LGBTQIA+ person and if people are educated they could provide a safe and understanding space for the people they meet who are a part of the community.
Parkins said this gender focused event is important in regard to LGBTQIA+ History Month as a whole.
“You cannot learn our histories without knowing the basics,” Parkins said. “How to talk about gender and privilege are essential to learning about the history of LGBTQIA+ folks.”
