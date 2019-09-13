Iowa State hosted its annual ClubFest on Friday in the Memorial Union.
Isis Walker, graduate student in education, works with the Student Activities Center, and has been helping arrange ClubFest over the summer. Due to the postponement of the event, Walker said she has been working all week on the communication for the event — working to get emails out to inform people of the changes.
Originally, the event was supposed to take place Wednesday on Central Campus. The event’s location and date had to be changed due to weather.
“The reason why we had to postpone it to a different date is because the Great Hall had already been occupied [on Wednesday], so we wouldn’t have had a big enough space. We would have had to cut a lot of organizations,” Walker said.
Walker said because they had access to the Great Hall, Oak Room, South Ballroom, Sun Room, West Lobby, Campanile Room and Cardinal room, few clubs and organizations were cut from the event. Iowa State has more than 900 student organizations on campus — ranging from English Club to Fishing Club.
Walking into the Memorial Union, herds of students rushed around the zodiac to get in line for the event. At the entrance, students were given a brochure explaining how to get involved with student activities. They were then ushered to an array of tables with maps, a list of all the clubs and where they could be found.
Carrie Swartz, junior in political science, is the director of outreach for Student Government. Swartz said every person at Iowa State has someone who represents them from where they live, as well as their college.
“The biggest thing we do is fund student organizations. The Senate can approve a certain fiscal dollar amount, and then they can go to that event,” Swartz said. “Other things we do is the president and vice president meet with the Board of Regents, and they talk about tuition, and issues that come up about Iowa State.”
Swartz said the commitment to joining Student Government depends on individuals, and what position they have. Senate meetings take place at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesdays in the Campanile Room.
Another club offered is Line Dancing Club. The student organization's president is Bri Stanevicius, senior in animal ecology. Stanevicius said after ClubFest they have great turnouts, and it has a great impact on their club. To join Line Dancing club, no experience is needed.
“It is just a place for people to come and dance. It is a stress free place, so if you are bored and want something random to do in your everyday routine — this is a fun one.” Stanevicius said.
Meetings are at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday in room 213 in the Forker Building. Stanevicius said the club is flexible with school, and other activities.
Bryson Rivers, freshman in mechanical engineering, said he decided to go to ClubFest to hopefully get more experience in his field.
“I am checking out a lot of the engineering clubs, and since my old school didn’t have that many options I wanted to see what other stuff is out there for me to do,” Rivers said.
Rivers said he looked into joining Robotics, as well as martial arts. He said he was surprised by all the different clubs Iowa State had to offer.
“I saw the Bacon Expo and the Anime Figurine club — there were just tons that I would not have guessed,” Rivers said.
Walker said she believes it is important for students to take part in ClubFest, and to be a part of the campus community.
“I wanted to get involved with ClubFest to make sure these students know how to get involved,” Walker said. “Because that is what is going to set apart their college experience, and I really truly believe that.”
