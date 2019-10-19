Iowa State student organizations, alumni and community members came together Saturday afternoon to paint Victory Lane in celebration of homecoming week.
To kick off Iowa State’s homecoming festivities, student organizations, alumni, and community members were invited to paint a 4 by 6 and a half inch or larger square of concrete on Victory Lane, the path leading to the Jack Trice Stadium where students often walk to attend football games. On Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m., those registered painted their blocks as a way to represent their community or organization. The suggested theme of this year's event was “Cy’s the Limit”.
Many organizations used this as an opportunity to promote their clubs on campus. “Up ‘til Dawn”, an organization dedicated to fundraising for St. Jude’s Research Hospital was there in effort to recruit more students to register and come to their fundraising events.
Sophia Bailey, junior in elementary education, said, “We have events throughout the year, we recruit Iowa State Students as participants, and if they raise $100 or more, they are invited to our finale event where we stay up all night celebrating.”
Senior Class Counsel was participating to potentially recruit underclassmen to join when they become seniors, as well as encouraging seniors to maintain a strong alumni relationship with Iowa State and the Ames community.
“We strive to remind students that even though they are graduating, they are Cyclones forever, and that they will always have a connection with Iowa State,” said junior in agricultural studies, Jacob Burt.
Every year Iowa State alumni are invited back for a week's worth of festivities and opportunities to connect with the community. This is made possible by student organizations like Senior Student Council. Homecoming week has been celebrated by Iowa State every year since it was first proposed in 1912.
The National Society of Leadership and Success was represented by new members who were painting Cy, wearing their logo on his t-shirt in front of a blue sky. The theme, “The Cy's the limit”, gives students a theme for the whole school year; success.
Homecoming week celebration is in course from now until October 27 with a variety of student and alumni events on campus.
