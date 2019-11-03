The Associated Collegiate Press and the College Media Associated recognized the Iowa State Daily’s news and design staff with several awards during their annual convention Thursday through Sunday.
“Last year was an intense year for breaking news, and we did a great service to our community in many different ways,” said Annelise Wells, the Daily’s editor-in-chief. “Seeing that recognized makes it the cherry on top to an amazing year.”
The award recognized the work done during the 2018-2019 school year. At the time, Wells was the news editor of academics and Alex Connor was the editor-in-chief.
On Saturday, the Daily received a Pacemaker from the Associated Collegiate Press, collegiate journalism’s “preeminent award,” according to the Associated Collegiate Press’ website.
“I was so shocked and just completely honored,” Wells said. “It was so overwhelming and such a great experience to share it with my staff. It really made me reflect on all the amazing people who work for the Iowa State Daily and how important the work we do every single day is.”
Sarah Estes, a designer for the Daily and Model Farm, won first place in the design award category for her illustration on the front page of the Feb. 6, 2019 edition, shaping President Donald Trump’s side profile using the words he said most in the 2019 State of the Union address.
The Daily also placed third in the College Media Association’s category recognizing the best daily newspapers at four-year colleges and universities.
Wells had kind words for her predecessor, Connor.
“Alex Connor inspired me as a leader, and is one of the most hardworking, dedicated and passionate people that I know,” Wells said. “I hope to continue this high standard of excellence for this organization.”
