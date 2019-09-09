Iowa State’s ClubFest has been postponed for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union.
ClubFest was originally scheduled for Wednesday on Central Campus. The event has been rescheduled due to predicted weather and the current conditions of Central Campus ground, according to Tim Reuter, Service Learning and Student Organizations coordinator.
This decision was made by the Student Activities Center late Monday. With the event being moved indoors there will no longer be enough space for all registered clubs. All clubs will be notified Tuesday if they will still have a spot during ClubFest.
The clubs that will keep their spot at ClubFest will be decided based on the date of the club’s original registration. All clubs that don’t receive an indoor spot will be placed on a waiting list.
If a club cannot attend the rescheduled ClubFest, they are encouraged to email clubfest@iastate.edu to notify the Student Activities Center of the change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.