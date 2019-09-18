Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., visits Ames to discuss her plans if she were to win the presidency. Warren spoke to a seated crowd on Friday, May 3 in a full South Ballroom at the Memorial Union. “There’s one more thing I want to say before we start and that is it’s just three things. Attack the corruption head on, rewrite a couple of the basic rules in our economies, structural rules and protect our democracy. We need big structural change in this country,” Warren said.