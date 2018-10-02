The CALS olympics is a tradition within the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences' annual CALS Week, and is coming back this year, but with a new name.
The competition is being renamed the CALS Club Championship to encourage more clubs to get involved.
“We are trying to get an incentive for more clubs to participate,” said Elizabeth Smith, co-chairman of the CALS Week committee.
The club championship will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Kildee Pavilion.
During the event, clubs within CALS will compete against each other to bring home a trophy.
“It is mostly minute-to-win-it-type games, total friendly competition,” said Jenna Rasmusson, CALS council publicity co-chairman and junior in agronomy.
In previous years, club members have competed in trivia, ice cream eating contests, egg balancing and clothing races.
The trophy is a new addition this year. Rasmusson said the club who wins the competition will get their name engraved on the trophy each year they win.
Rasmusson said by having the winner’s name engraved, she hopes the traveling trophy will start a new tradition within the college.
The CALS Club Championship is one of many events being held to celebrate the college this week. Other events held Thursday include the Ag Entrepreneurship Roundtable at 5:30 p.m. in the Harl Commons and Agger Fries at Alpha Gamma Rho from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.