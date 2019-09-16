The Iowa Board of Regents will be meeting Wednesday and Thursday to discuss various initiatives that affect the students and community of Ames.
Iowa State University (ISU) requested the regents to add a Bachelor of Science in Business Analytics and Master in Athletic Training, raze the Insectary Building on ISU's campus, purchase 10.6 acres of land in eastern Ames and accept a real estate gift from the Committee for Agriculture Development (CAD).
ISU has also asked the board to consider adding a business analytics major and athletic training masters program to the list of study areas Iowa State offers.
The Council of Provosts and Board office support the approval of both programs, as stated in the agenda.
Implementing athletic training programs will cost $41,500 in the first year and $50,000 the third year, totaling $91,500 altogether, as stated in the request. Business analytics programs will cost nothing within the first seven years to run.
Additionally, ISU has requested to raze the Insectary Building since it “has a number of serious deficiencies, extensive deferred maintenance and building systems well past their useful life,” as stated in the request.
CAD has offered ISU a real estate gift of 7.02 acres of land and five buildings totaling 45,000 square feet at the Curtiss Farm.
This request will be reviewed and considered by the Board for acceptance on behalf of ISU.
The Board’s meeting will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 18 and 9:15 a.m. Sept. 19 in the Lied Multipurpose Complex at the Iowa School of the Deaf in Council Bluffs, Ia. Additional information on the Board’s meetings and agendas can be found online at www.iowaregents.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.