Sexual health is important for anyone who partakes in sex, no matter their age, gender or sexual orientation.
Thielen Student Health Center, in partnership with Student Government and Student Wellness, will be providing free STD/HIV testing on campus for three days this fall semester. More dates to come in the spring semester.
“Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) are diseases that are passed from one person to another through sexual contact,” according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) website. “These include chlamydia, gonorrhea, genital herpes, human papillomavirus (HPV), syphilis and HIV. Many of these STDs do not show symptoms for a long time. Even without symptoms, they can still be harmful and passed on during sex.”
The "Get Yourself Tested" program (GYT) is a free and confidential STD/HIV testing program that works to reduce barriers to students at Iowa State getting tested. Tests are not billed through the parent's insurance, the cost is free, appointments take up to 15 minutes and individuals can call ahead to reserve a time that works for them.
The two remaining testing dates are Nov. 13 and Dec. 5 from 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 515-294-5801 and mention GYT.
Issues relative to sexual health are common at any age, but especially among college-aged men and women, according to the Thielen Student Health Center website.
Thielen Student Health Center offers a variety of sexual health services to both men and women in a confidential environment in which they can discuss any questions and concerns.
They can receive answers regarding sexually transmitted infections, birth control, abstinence and reproductive health for all genders.
Available services for women’s health include evaluation and treatment for sexual health issues, HIV testing, PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), contraception options, pelvic and breast exams and pap smears.
Available services for men’s health include evaluation and treatment for sexual health issues, HIV testing, PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and information about testicular self-exams.
“Student Health recommends that sexually active individuals be tested for sexually transmitted infections annually, or anytime there is a new partner,” according to the Thielen Student Health Center website. “It is not uncommon to have an STI and show no symptoms. Student Health has STI tests to screen for any sexually transmitted disease.”
Thielen Student Health Center works to reduce sexually transmitted diseases on the Iowa State campus through a condom distribution program.
Condoms are distributed in residence halls, greek chapters, the administration office at Thielen Student Health Center during business hours, clinic exam rooms and restrooms at Thielen Student Health Center, the Memorial Union, Parks Library, State Gym and Lied Recreation Athletic Center.
“Correct and consistent use of the male latex condom is highly effective in reducing STD transmission,” according to the CDC website. “Use a condom every time you have anal, vaginal or oral sex.”
For a guide on how to use a condom correctly go to the CDC website.
