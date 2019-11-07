The Army ROTC and Team Red White and Blue will be hosting “The Work Out of the Day” event at the Lied Recreation Athletic Center at 6 a.m. Friday.
This will include 22 minutes of vigorous workout that represents the 22 veteran suicides each day. This event will begin at 6 a.m. with a speech and the national anthem and will be completed at 7 a.m. with a group picture and closing remarks.
“This will be our seventh event since 2013,” said Hunter Bauman, Army ROTC cadet and senior in kinesiology and health. “The basis of this event is to raise awareness around veterans’ suicide.”
Bauman said the event is meant to be a culminating event and bring together veterans, ROTC cadets and currently serving military personnel.
The Work Out of the Day is a nationally organized event that takes place at multiple different locations throughout the united states during the week of Veterans Day.
“There are 22 veteran suicides per day and that is why we have the workout for that length,” Bauman said. “It is non-stop too, no resting or anything like that. That pain is to kind of understand some of the stuff that those people are going through.”
Team Red White and Blue and Iowa State’s Army ROTC have created the largest gathering in the nation with 200+ participants signed up. This event was started to raise awareness of Veteran suicide.
“This event is very important number one because Veteran’s Day is coming up and then number two we want to prevent those veteran suicides by bringing these groups together to realize they are never alone and it is one family,” Bauman said.
