This week’s Monday Monologue will showcase a cheerful musical take on White House history.
Iowa State's Department of Music and Theatre is presenting excerpts from the White House musical adventure “Chasing George Washington” on Monday.
The musical adventure is one that can be enjoyed by anyone.
Based on the children’s book, “Chasing George Washington,” the story is focused on three kids who are on a field trip to the White House. As the students are on their trip, they accidentally bump into a portrait of George Washington, which brings him back to life. The story follows the three on their journey with the American founding father, and on their adventure, the students get to meet various icons in American History.
The story and lyrics are written by Karen Zacarias, an award winning playwright, and the young playwrights of the Young Playwrights' Theater. The music is by Deborah Wicks La Puma.
Performances of the full musical adventure debuted last Friday and Saturday night at Fisher Theater. Three more performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Fisher Theater. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for youth, age 17 and younger. Tickets may be purchased through the Stephens Auditorium ticket office.
Excerpts from this energetic musical will be read for this week’s Monday Monologues, a free event taking place at 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. in the Grant Wood Foyer at Parks Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.