The Great Hall was filled with glitter and lights as kings and queens danced across the stage Saturday.
The Pride Alliance hosted the annual Fall Drag Show for a two-hour show filled with a variety of drag queens and even a couple drag kings.
The first performance was by Jaymee Sexton, the MC of the drag show, who danced to a Christina Aguilera mix.
Sexton was dressed in black thigh-high heels, blonde hair, sunglasses and a black overcoat. She had two outfit changes where she switched into a two-tone blue dress before finally ending up in a bedazzled black sheer outfit.
She had plenty of power moves throughout her first performance, including dropping into the splits.
Sexton’s second performance was to a Rihanna mix, which included “Love the Way you Lie” and “Only Girl (In the World).”
For this performance, she wore a black sparkly dress which she then pulled off to reveal calf-high silver glittery heels, a black cape and a smokey black outfit with cutouts.
The highlight of her second performance was when she did a cartwheel and then landed into the splits right after.
The second performer was Jareth Jones, one of two drag kings, who performed to “Staying Alive” by the Bee Gees.
He wore bell-bottom pants and a blue and white diamond patterned top.
There was plenty of finger-pointing to match the song’s era and he even came down into the crowd to boogie.
The third performer was Donutella Tasti, who danced to “Shutter Island” by Jessie Reyez.
This was Tasti’s drag debut and she provided an emotional performance to match the song.
She was dressed in blocky heel boots, a black cape, black skirt, black lace top and a black face mask.
Partway through her performance she pulled off her grey wig to reveal her blue-green hair and the mask to reveal a sewn-shut mouth.
After running through the main aisle of the audience, she ended her performance with a dead drop.
The next queen was Jackie Reign Woods, who performed to “The Man” by Taylor Swift.
She came onto the stage wearing a black tube top, skirt and block heels.
During her performance, she pulled her blonde hair out of a bun and proceeded to pull down her tube top to reveal an even smaller one.
Woods’ second performance was to “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo.
For this song, she was dressed in a black bralette, pants and block heels.
Some of the highlights included when she crawled across the stage toward the audience, dropped into the splits and threw up dollar bills to rain down on her.
The fifth performance was by Jade Knight, a drag queen from Des Moines, Iowa, who danced to a Shania Twain mix.
For this performance, she wore a brown wig, black knee-high heels and a sparkly leopard print one-piece with sparkly black tassels.
Knight came down into the audience and interacted heavily with the audience while accepting tips before doing a cartwheel down the aisle.
Knight’s second performance was to “Broken and Beautiful” by Kelly Clarkson.
She wore a tight white dress with a sparkly red and blue flowing design on the front, large ruby earrings and black heels.
Knight had emotional lip-syncing to match the song and even pulled off her wig to reveal her natural hair at one point.
The next performance was by Joe Maree who gave a live singing performance of “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele.
He wore a black suit with a bedazzled suit jacket.
Throughout the song he got the audience clapping along to the beat and ended up receiving some very loud cheering and applause at the end.
For his second performance he once again sang, but this time to “Lose You To Love Me” by Selena Gomez.
For this number, he wore black dress pants and a red suit jacket and bow tie.
The next queen was Cadaverina Von Corpse, who performed to a mix of songs that included “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child.
For this performance, she did a Beetlejuice impression by wearing a green wig, black tie, black and white striped pants and a white dress shirt.
Throughout the lip-syncing and dancing there were constant references to the movie “Beetlejuice” with lines pulled directly into the song mix.
Von Corpse’s second performance was to a different mix of songs that included “Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift.
For this number, she was dressed as Carrie from the movie “Carrie.” She had a pink dress covered in blood, blood in her hair, blood on her face and a tiara on her head.
Throughout most of the song she had a red spotlight on her and included lines from the movie in the song mix.
The next queen was Masquera Noir, with her second drag performance, who performed “Wishful Drinking” by Carrie Fisher.
She came out dressed in short black boots, orange plaid pants, a black crop top, a jean jacket and purple wig.
Through constant flashing lights, Noir never missed a single word with on-point lip-syncing.
The second drag king, Brendon Urea, performed “Hey Look Ma I Made it” by Panic! at the Disco.
He wore black pants, a black suit jacket and a white shirt underneath. At one point he removed the suit jacket to reveal red suspenders.
Urea did a cartwheel down the stage and then threw playing cards during the “coming up aces” line of the song.
The last performance was actually a trio of queens, including Tasti, Noir and another queen named Nico.
The trio performed to the song “Don’t Call Me Angel” by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey.
Tasti performed Cyrus’ part and wore a short red dress and devil horns.
Noir performed Grande’s part and wore a short black dress and knee-high heels.
Nico wore a black flowing floral dress and black heels while performing Del Rey’s part. She dropped into the splits during her part.
The trio ended their performance with the classic “Charlie's Angels” pose.
All money from the drag show, including tips, went towards paying the cost of the Pride Alliance taking students to the largest Midwestern LGBTQIA+ college conference, Midwest Bisexual Lesbian Gay Transgender Asexual College Conference (MBLGTACC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.